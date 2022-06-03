Alabama's Nick Saban Jokes About Turning Down $5K Offer to Retire or Return to LSU

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

If you want Nick Saban to retire or coach your favorite team, an offer of $5,000 isn't going to cut it.

Speaking to reporters at his charity golf event Thursday, Saban joked that he was approached by an LSU fan who offered him five grand to either retire as Alabama head coach or return to the Tigers.

"He made an offer for me to retire or come back to LSU, one or the other," Saban said. "But I think LSU has a good coach. They have a lot of good players. We've had a lot of competitive games with them, and I'm sure it'll be no different in the future."

Saban had a successful five-season run as LSU head coach from 2000 to '04. He went 48-16, won two SEC titles and led the program to a national title in 2003.

It's understandable why an LSU fan would like it if Saban stopped coaching against the Tigers. The Crimson Tide have won 10 of the last 11 meetings in the rivalry since 2012.

The Tigers fared well with a 3-2 record against Saban from 2007 to '11. Their lone win in the past 10 seasons came in 2019 when the program was on its way to a 15-0 record and winning the national title with Joe Burrow at quarterback.

LSU is on its third head coach since Saban's tenure at Alabama began. Brian Kelly was hired in November after 12 seasons at Notre Dame. Les Miles and Ed Orgeron previously led the Tigers. Brad Davis served as interim head coach for one game last season after Orgeron stepped down.

Saban's contract doesn't really make a $5,000 offer very appealing. The 70-year-old signed an extension in August that averages $10.6 million per season through 2028.

If the LSU fan can find several hundred friends who will also chip in $5,000 each, perhaps Saban will reconsider his position.