Missouri State Players Rip, Post Photos of Hotel Conditions at 2022 CWS Regional

Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Players on the Missouri State baseball team posted Thursday night about the poor condition of their hotel rooms ahead of their NCAA tournament regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Relief pitcher Trey Ziegenbein shared the photos which also included images of clothes and other items that had been left behind by previous guests and a stained mattress.

According to Wyatt D. Wheeler of the Springfield News-Leader, the team was staying at the Microtel by Wyndham and about half the team changed hotels in the middle of the night to one next door, which was also housed the Grand Canyon baseball team. The other half of the remained at the initial hotel due to a lack of rooms.

Missouri State is scheduled to face hosts Oklahoma State in its first game on Friday.

The winner of Friday's game will face the winner of Arkansas and Grand Canyon in the double-elimination tournament.

According to the NCAA baseball host operations manual, tournament managers are responsible for making the travel arrangements for each team with hotels being of equal quality for all participants, per Wheeler. Visiting teams are still responsible for confirming the arrangements.

Missouri State is reportedly looking for new arrangements for Thursday night and presumably the rest of their stay in Stillwater.

The Bears have a 30-27 record on the season, clinching an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament by winning the Missouri Valley Conference tournament title. It secured the school's first appearance in the regional round since 2018, with three all-time trips to the super regionals.