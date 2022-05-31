Alabama's Nick Saban: 'I Have No Problem' With Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban doesn't have a personal grudge against Jimbo Fisher.

Speaking to reporters at the SEC spring meetings on Tuesday in Destin, Florida, Saban said "I have no problem" with the Texas A&M head coach "at all."

The comment comes nearly two weeks after Saban told the audience at a business event that the Aggies "bought every player on their team" in recruiting the past two years, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough:

"I mean, we were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team -- made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn't buy one player, all right? But I don't know if we're gonna be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It's tough."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more fromBleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out ourB/R app,homepageand social feeds—includingTwitter,Instagram,FacebookandTikTok.