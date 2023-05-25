Twins' Carlos Correa Dealing With Foot, Heel Injuries, Rocco Baldelli Says

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa is dealing with foot and heel injuries that could send him to the injured list, manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters Wednesday.

Correa underwent an MRI that revealed a strain in the arch of his left foot and plantar fasciitis in his heel. He hasn't played since Monday's loss to the San Francisco Giants.

"I think we get to Friday and some of our decisions might be made for us," Baldelli said when asked if Correa could be placed on the 10-day injured list.

Correa had an offseason for the ages, one that might be the subject of a documentary some day.

The two-time All-Star originally agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, only for the deal to get held up because of an issue flagged during his physical.

With the Giants waffling, Correa turned around and agreed to a 12-year, $315 million offer from the New York Mets. Like the Giants, the Mets quickly got cold feet because of something from his physical.

That opened the door for a reunion with the Twins, who finally signed Correa to a six-year, $200 million contract.

The 28-year-old was excellent in his first season with the team. He had 22 home runs, 64 RBI and a .291/.366/.467 slash line in 136 games. His .362 wOBA ranked second among shortstops, per FanGraphs.

Along with re-signing Correa, Minnesota's other major addition in the offseason was starting pitcher Pablo López, acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

The Twins are looking to atone for a 78-84 record and a third-place finish in the American League Central in 2022. To that end, Correa's contributions will be critical toward making them a playoff team again.

Correa is having a down year in 2023, slashing .213/.302/.396 with six home runs and 24 RBI in 44 games.

The Twins sit first in the AL Central with a 26-24 record, three games above the second-place Detroit Tigers.