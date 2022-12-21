MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa to Sign $315M Mets Contract; Backs Out of $350M Giants Deal

David Berding/Getty Images

The offseason of Steve Cohen continued with a stunning turn of events Wednesday when Carlos Correa agreed to a deal with the New York Mets.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Correa hammered out a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets after his pact with the San Francisco Giants fell through.

Correa and the Giants were set to announce his 13-year, $350 million deal Tuesday, but Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the team postponed the press conference less than three hours before its 11 a.m. local time start.

Per Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, the Giants postponed the press conference because of a "medical concern" that arose from Correa's physical.

Heyman noted Correa will play third base, as Francisco Lindor is entrenched as the Mets' starting shortstop.

There were rumblings that Cohen was trying to get in on Correa before he agreed to a deal with the Giants.

Speaking to Heyman on Dec. 17, the Mets owner said he was told by Correa's agent, Scott Boras, they were "already down the road" with San Francisco by the time the Mets tried to get in on the two-time All-Star.

"We thought maybe he might fall to us," Cohen said.

After the Mets stole Correa from San Francisco, Cohen told Heyman he thought the team needed "one more thing" to help it win a World Series.

"This was important … This puts us over the top," he said. "This is a good team. I hope it's a good team!"

While it's not unheard of for an agreement to fall through because of a medical concern, the Mets' swooping in to get Correa at the eleventh hour speaks to how committed Cohen is in his attempt to bring a championship to Queens.

Assuming Correa's deal gets finalized, the Mets will come out of this offseason with arguably the best position player and starting pitcher (Justin Verlander) on the free-agent market. They also added Japanese star Kodai Senga and re-signed Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mets are projected to pay a total of $495 million between payroll ($384 million) and luxury-tax payments ($111) in 2023.

The 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers previously held the record for highest payroll in MLB history at $291 million.

Adding Correa to a lineup that includes Lindor, Nimmo, Pete Alonso, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Jeff McNeil has the potential to give the Mets the best offense in MLB.