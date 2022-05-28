2015 Cy Young Winner Dallas Keuchel DFA'd by White Sox; 7.88 ERA Through 8 Starts

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox announced Saturday that they designated veteran starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment.

Keuchel, 34, has struggled mightily this season, going 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 32 innings over eight starts.

The lefty is best known for his seven-year run with the Houston Astros from 2012 to 2018, in which he won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015 and the World Series in 2017.

Thursday's start against the Boston Red Sox was apparently the final straw for the White Sox, as Keuchel was tagged for seven hits, two walks and six earned runs over two innings in a 16-7 Boston win.

The past two seasons have been a far cry from what Keuchel has accomplished during his career, including his first season with the White Sox in 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Keuchel pitched like an ace for the White Sox, going 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 11 starts. That netted a fifth-place finish in the AL Cy Young voting and a stray AL MVP vote.

His downfall began last season when he went 9-9 with a 5.28 ERA and 1.53 WHIP, marking arguably the worst year of his career until this season.

During a four-year stretch with the Astros from 2014 to 2017, Keuchel posted an ERA under 3.00 on three occasions and was named an AL All-Star twice.

Most notably, Keuchel went 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 216 strikeouts in 232 innings en route to the AL Cy Young Award in 2015.

After departing Houston, Keuchel spent one season with the Atlanta Braves and then joined the White Sox.

He has started 251 of the 262 regular-season games he has appeared in across 11 seasons and posted a 101-87 record with a 3.86 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 1,193 strikeouts over 1,559.1 innings.

He also boasts a solid playoff resume, going 4-3 with a 3.71 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 13 appearances, including 12 starts.

Additionally, Keuchel is perhaps the best defensive pitcher of the past decade, having won five Gold Glove Awards.

Despite entering 2022 as the favorite to win the American League Central and a contender to go to the World Series, the White Sox are 22-22 and five games behind the Minnesota Twins for the American League Central lead.

The starting rotation is led by Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech and Dylan Cease, but what made Keuchel expendable was Johnny Cueto's solid start and the impending return of Lance Lynn.

Cueto has not allowed a run in 12 innings over two starts, while Lynn was set to begin a rehab assignment this weekend after suffering a right knee injury in early April.

With Keuchel out of the picture and Lynn's return on the horizon, the White Sox may soon have an excellent rotation from top to bottom.