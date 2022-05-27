Bruins' Brad Marchand out 6 Months After Surgery on Hip Injuries

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand will be sidelined for around six months after undergoing successful surgery on both of his hips, the team announced Friday.

The six-month recovery timeline means he will not be ready for the start of the 2022-23 season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.