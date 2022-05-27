X

    Bruins' Brad Marchand out 6 Months After Surgery on Hip Injuries

    Erin WalshMay 27, 2022

    Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

    Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand will be sidelined for around six months after undergoing successful surgery on both of his hips, the team announced Friday. 

    The six-month recovery timeline means he will not be ready for the start of the 2022-23 season. 

