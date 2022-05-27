Report: ESPN's Mike Schmitz Finalizing Contract to Join Blazers as Assistant GM

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly turning to the media to find their new assistant general manager.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported ESPN's draft analyst Mike Schmitz will be Portland's new assistant general manager. "Schmitz will play a significant role with new GM Joe Cronin in leading the Blazers' domestic and international scouting departments," Wojnarowski wrote.

The reported hire generated plenty of positive reaction:

Schmitz's biography on ESPN's website says he "discovers and analyzes top NBA prospects both stateside and abroad, spending 2-3 months per year overseas in both Europe and Africa in search of the next wave of NBA stars."

Given that experience, he should be plenty familiar with some of the top international prospects who could be available for the Trail Blazers. He was also recently in Chicago for the 2022 NBA draft combine.

Schmitz joins a Trail Blazers squad that took a step back this season.

After going to the playoffs eight straight years, they were just 27-55 as Damian Lillard dealt with injury concerns and CJ McCollum was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. Getting a healthy Lillard back should help them compete, but the front office will need to make a number of moves to return to the upper-echelon of the Western Conference.

Fortunately for Portland, it has three picks in the upcoming NBA draft that could help it do just that.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the team to take Duke's AJ Griffin with the No. 7 pick, Duke's Trevor Keels with the No. 36 pick and Overtime Elite's Dominick Barlow with the No. 59 pick.