Thunder Rosa Talks AEW Women's Title Match vs. Serena Deeb, More in B/R AMA

All Elite Wrestling star Thunder Rosa is quickly discovering that uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.

Rosa dethroned Britt Baker as the AEW women's world champion at St. Patrick's Day Slam in March. A month later, she successfully defended the title against Nyla Rose at Battle of the Belts II, and now another challenger lurks on the horizon.

Serena Deeb will look to wrest the gold away from Rosa at Double or Nothing on Sunday.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, Rosa joined Bleacher Report for an AMA session, answering questions about her match with Deeb and her aspirations in professional wrestling along with a variety of other topics.

The following is the transcript from the AMA session.

@BR_Wrestling How do you feel about your matchup against Serena Deeb for the AEW women's title this Sunday?

I feel very confident. I'm very eager to get in the ring. The longer I'm not in the ring, the more ready I am to unleash everything and all of the energy I have.

@Coleman6 What wrestler did you most idolize as a kid?

I really didn't watch wrestling so I can't answer that.

@Conor2389 Do you have a favorite match of all time?

The one that really caught my attention was Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker.

@TheGabagool What would you say is your biggest motivation that got you to where you are today?

To challenge myself to new heights and achieve things I never thought I could. I've become really ambitious and I feel like this is the tip of the iceberg.

@HSho07 Who do you think has put out the best work in wrestling?

If you compare people from this generation to people from 20 years ago, it's so hard because it's so different, so it's hard to single out someone.

@SMXC Do you do anything special to prep for matches?

Usually, I have my coffee in the morning. I go outside. I have some time to myself. I also really get focused on having that for myself so that when it's go time I'm fresh and ready to go.

@EDouglas1 What would your dream match and stipulation be? And pick one: Young Bucks or Hardy Boyz?

Hardy Boyz and a ladder match.

@HollywoodJDE Do you have a take on the Sasha/Naomi situation and would you like to see them join AEW?

I don't really like to give an opinion on people's decisions and how they do their business. Pass.

@RipSeanT21 Who is the funniest AEW superstar?

Johnny Hungee.

@The_Pirate_Crew Reese's or Reese's pieces? (the PB cups vs. the m&m looking ones)

Reese's.

@drothenberg What is your perfect taco?

Homemade tortilla. Al pastor with special guacamole, cilantro, pineapple, lemon and salt. And a good Corona on the side.

@Hi76revived Any thoughts on Kendrick's new album?

No, I need to listen to it. I love him. He's one of my favorite rappers.

@PGarrido93 Not including your hometown, what is your favorite city to wrestle in?

Los Angeles…for now.

@Scottoner What is your favorite thing to do when you travel to a new city for a show?

I used to have a lot more time to do stuff. I used to get there and walk around. I would scooter around and hit up some museums, but now it has gotten a bit harder to go out. Now, I like to search for taco spots in the nearby area and something I always do is go for a run in the area.

@SCWCCSC2002 Do you find the TV time for women's wrestling adequate and if not what things as AEW Women’s Champ. can you do to change that?

As an advocate for women's wrestling, with every company I have been in, I still feel like we will always need more time. It’s hard to believe that the quality and amount of time is still lacking in that department. Sometimes, it's not up to the performers. Sometimes, it's all about the stories that make it.

@A20GTX Is there anything in the business you feel like you have yet to accomplish that you ultimately aspire to?

One of the things I ultimately hope to accomplish is to make my brand more universal – to get people to see the other side of the performer. I would love for my taco vlog to become an actual show like Anthony Bourdain would have. Business-wise, I want to cultivate future generations of female wrestlers so that when they get to the next level, they feel ready and competent. A lot of us didn't feel like we could make it, but ensuring people are well-trained will give them more confidence. I also have a lot of ideas and projects that are unfolding little by little, but I really want to create my brand outside of wrestling. I'm still working on that niche, but I'm going to be successful no matter what.