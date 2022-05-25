Rafael Nadal Joins Djokovic, Federer as Only Men's Players with 300 Grand Slam Wins

Rafael Nadal Joins Djokovic, Federer as Only Men's Players with 300 Grand Slam WinsMay 26, 2022
Rafael Nadal became the fifth player in tennis history to record 300 career Grand Slam singles wins after beating Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday evening.
Two women (Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova) and two men (Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic) accomplished the feat before Nadal, per ESPN Stats & Info.
The 35-year-old Spaniard now holds a .880 winning percentage (300-41) in Grand Slam play, per John Berkok of Tennis.com.
He is 107-3 at Roland Garros, where he's won 13 French Opens. Nadal has also won four U.S. Opens, two Wimbledons and two Australian Opens for a total of 21 major titles. He's already won one major this year, the 2022 Australian Open.
Nadal, who drew the fifth seed in the French Open draw, will face No. 26 Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round on Friday.