    Warriors' Ugly Defense, Inability to Sweep Mavs Called Out by Fans in Game 4 Loss

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2022

    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    The only thing leakier than the American Airlines Center roof on Tuesday night was the Golden State Warriors defense. 

    The Dallas Mavericks avoided the sweep, beating the Dubs 119-109 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals behind Luka Doncic's 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

    Dorian Finney-Smith added 23 points, while Steph Curry led the Warriors with 20 points and eight assists.

    The game was such a blowout late in the third quarter that Steve Kerr pulled all of his starters, and none returned until he put Curry back in the game with 3:23 remaining after the Warriors' backups cut a 29-point deficit to eight, though the Mavericks hung on from there.

    That added some intrigue, but like so many games this postseason, Tuesday night's affair was a blowout for long stretches, and the Dubs heard about it on Twitter afterward:

    Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

    Warriors ain't got it tonight

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    Warriors not playing defense gonna last 3.5 more games by chance?

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    It's not really a Warriors playoff series until they mail in the first closeout game.

    F.B @Fb415

    This loss was hella predictable bruh smh <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    Aaron @asinclair35

    they do this everytime they need to close teams out 💀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GSWvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GSWvsDAL</a>

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    Warriors only have 6 sweeps out of 25 series (will be 26 after tonight) under Kerr. <br><br>This isn’t a knock. It’s difficult to do. It’s more a sign that usually teams win these kinds of games for the last game in front of the home crowd.

    In Golden State's defense, the Mavericks were absolutely scalding from beyond the arc, shooting 20-of-43 from three. And Dallas hammered the Warriors in the third quarter, outscoring them 37-23.

    Generally, the third quarter is when Golden State thrives. Outside of the backups playing well for a stretch in the fourth quarter, there was no thriving for the Dubs on Tuesday.

    From top to bottom, this was a bizarre game. The second half was delayed 16 minutes after two leaks in the American Airlines Center roof dripped water onto the court near Golden State's bench.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Warriors-Mavs delayed due to a ceiling leak at American Airlines Center <a href="https://t.co/gEePztjPIs">pic.twitter.com/gEePztjPIs</a>

    And then there was... this:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Draymond's FT got stuck on the rim <a href="https://t.co/kP3f7MZKWz">pic.twitter.com/kP3f7MZKWz</a>

    Kyle Vassalo @KyleVassalo

    Maybe weirdest free throw in nba history

    Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

    Saw Draymond Green almost lose a 3-point contest to Kevin Hart, so nothing too surprising when he shoots.

    Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA

    Literally only Draymond could shoot *that* free throw

    So yeah, this was a strange night. 

    Game 5 will return to San Francisco on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Perhaps it will buck the trend in these playoffs and actually be a tight, compelling matchup from beginning to end.

    If not, hopefully it's at least super weird like its Game 4 counterpart.

