Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 4 Delayed by Leak in American Airlines Center Roof

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

A rain delay at an NBA playoff game might be a first.

The second half of Tuesday's nights Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors was delayed after two leaks sprung in the roof of the American Airlines Center, dripping water onto the court.

The game was officially delayed for 16 minutes before resuming. The Mavs took a 62-47 lead into the second half.

It was the second time this season the Mavs' arena sprung a leak:

Mavericks governor Mark Cuban did not look pleased with Tuesday night's deja vu:

The Mavericks came into Game 4 fighting for their playoff lives, trailing the Warriors 3-0 in the series. If they avoid the sweep, Game 5 will head back to San Francisco on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.