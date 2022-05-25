X

    Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 4 Delayed by Leak in American Airlines Center Roof

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2022

    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    A rain delay at an NBA playoff game might be a first.  

    The second half of Tuesday's nights Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors was delayed after two leaks sprung in the roof of the American Airlines Center, dripping water onto the court. 

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Warriors-Mavs delayed due to a ceiling leak at American Airlines Center <a href="https://t.co/gEePztjPIs">pic.twitter.com/gEePztjPIs</a>

    Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

    There are now two (2) visible leaks in the American Airlines Center roof.

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    There's a leak on the roof of American Airlines Center. Water is landing down near the Warriors' bench.

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Roof leak near the Warriors bench appears to be fixed. It's pouring outside. Five-minute warm up before the second half finally begins.

    The game was officially delayed for 16 minutes before resuming. The Mavs took a 62-47 lead into the second half. 

    It was the second time this season the Mavs' arena sprung a leak:

    Mark Followill @MFollowill

    5 min delay for Mavs vs Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Apparently a leak in the roof is getting some water on the playing surface right in front of the Timberwolves bench.

    Mavericks governor Mark Cuban did not look pleased with Tuesday night's deja vu:

    KNBR @KNBR

    Mark Cuban is about to fire half the city of Dallas for the leak in the roof 😂 <a href="https://t.co/x3O1xcfMUO">pic.twitter.com/x3O1xcfMUO</a>

    The Mavericks came into Game 4 fighting for their playoff lives, trailing the Warriors 3-0 in the series. If they avoid the sweep, Game 5 will head back to San Francisco on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

