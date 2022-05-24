Report: Commanders' Daron Payne Walks Off Practice Field over Contract Dispute

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne walked off the practice field Tuesday because of his contract situation, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Payne was present at the start of OTAs, but he reportedly moved to the side field and skipped team drills despite not dealing with any physical injury.

The 2018 first-round draft pick is heading into the final season of his rookie contract after the team picked up his fifth-year option for 2022. Standig reported last month that the Commanders don't plan to offer him an extension and have made him available in trades.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.