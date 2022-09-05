Celtics' Marcus Smart: 'I’m Pretty Close' to 100% Recovered from Ankle Injury

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is almost at full strength after suffering a sprained ankle in last year's playoff run.

"My ankle is feeling better, it’s still healing, so I’m dealing with that," Smart told Bobby Manning of CLNS. "Just giving it as much rest as I can, but definitely back on the court. I’m definitely back into the action."

Smart dealt with what he described as a "pretty serious injury" that limited him in the postseason, but an offseason of recovery has gone a long way.

"I'm definitely doing everything I can to be ready for next season and to go deeper," Smart added. "I'm pretty close (to 100 percent)."

Smart missed three postseason games due to injury, although he averaged 15.4 points and 5.9 assists in the 21 games he played as the Celtics reached the NBA Finals. The squad eventually lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

The NBA Defensive Player of the Year averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 assists during the regular season, setting a career-high with 5.6 win shares, per Basketball Reference.

Injuries have still been a major story for Smart during his career, missing 11 games last year and at least 10 games in four of the last five seasons.

The Celtics added depth at point guard in Malcolm Brogdon, but they will need Smart at full strength to remain a top contender in the East this season.