Nazem Kadri Has 'A Game for the Ages' As Avalanche Beat Ville Husso, Blues in Game 4

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri has been the subject of racist threats and attacks online after he incidentally collided with St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington on a play that knocked him out for the remainder of the second-round series with a lower-body injury.

In Monday's Game 4, Kadri got some revenge by recording his first career playoff hat trick to lead the Avs to a 6-3 win to take a 3-1 series lead.

St. Louis players were noticeably targeting Kadri throughout the game. The 31-year-old didn't let it deter him as he stayed in attack mode and let his feelings be known to the St. Louis crowd.

Fans praised Kadri throughout the night for one of the best performances of his career, despite what he had to deal with on and off the ice.

St. Louis' valiant offensive performance was overshadowed by the struggles of goalie Ville Husso, who allowed four goals in the second period that pretty much decided the game.

Husso has now allowed 18 goals in five postseason appearances with four starts. Whereas St. Louis may have had a fighting chance with Binnington in the net, the team's chances of advancing have diminished significantly with Husso thrust into the starting role.

Fans online couldn't hide their displeasure with Husso's poor performance on Monday.

Husso had a strong regular season with a 25-7-6 record in 38 starts, but he just hasn't been sharp in the playoffs. St. Louis has to hope that he emerges from his slump and returns to the form that helped him find success earlier this year.

However, the Blues' confidence is likely low with Husso in the net as they're on the brink of elimination heading into Wednesday's Game 5 in Colorado.