    Nazem Kadri Has 'A Game for the Ages' As Avalanche Beat Ville Husso, Blues in Game 4

    Doric SamMay 24, 2022

    Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

    Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri has been the subject of racist threats and attacks online after he incidentally collided with St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington on a play that knocked him out for the remainder of the second-round series with a lower-body injury.

    In Monday's Game 4, Kadri got some revenge by recording his first career playoff hat trick to lead the Avs to a 6-3 win to take a 3-1 series lead.

    St. Louis players were noticeably targeting Kadri throughout the game. The 31-year-old didn't let it deter him as he stayed in attack mode and let his feelings be known to the St. Louis crowd.

    Fans praised Kadri throughout the night for one of the best performances of his career, despite what he had to deal with on and off the ice.

    Mark Rycroft @RycroftMark

    A game for the ages. <a href="https://twitter.com/43_Kadri?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@43_Kadri</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hatty?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hatty</a>.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    BREAK OUT THE HATS FOR KADRI 🎩🎩🎩 <a href="https://t.co/JJtzrFROox">pic.twitter.com/JJtzrFROox</a>

    Sara Civ @SaraCivian

    Babe wake up Nazem Kadri is scoring 300 goals

    Andrew Berkshire @AndrewBerkshire

    If Kadri gets a hat trick he should steal Husso's water bottle and whip it at Binnington in the press box.

    Liam McHugh @liam_mchugh

    last year—because he was suspended—Kadri wasn’t available when the Avs fell apart in the 2nd round. this year he’s been the difference for the Avs in round 2.

    Mark Kiszla @markkiszla

    Kadri hat trick?<br>Are you kidding me?<br>Sports are stranger than fiction.<br>Which is why we can’t stop watching sports.

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    It had to be Kadri. Had to. And it’s his first playoff hat trick. Of course.

    Andrew Mason @MaseDenver

    What a performance. Can’t spell “Nazem Kadri” without “K-A-R-M-A.”

    z - Ben Warwick @BenCBS4

    Kadri isn’t dirty. <br><br>HE’S FILTHY. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoAvsGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoAvsGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Avalanche?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Avalanche</a> <a href="https://t.co/SYBOu6HKF7">https://t.co/SYBOu6HKF7</a>

    Shayna @hayyyshayyy

    Kadri's responded to everything the best way this game.

    Abdu Sharkawy @SharkawyMD

    I don't care whether you win a Stanley Cup or how many trophies line your mantle. When racism enters your exchange with someone else on the ice, you forfeit it all. They go low. You go high <a href="https://twitter.com/43_Kadri?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@43_Kadri</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Respect?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Respect</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HockeyIsForEveryone?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HockeyIsForEveryone</a>

    Lauren Kelly @laurkelly24

    nazem kadri is one of the strongest nhl players. i don’t know how he keeps putting up with this infuriating crap on the ice and the racist death threats off ice and continues to keep chugging. the mental fortitude required to do that is unfathomable.

    St. Louis' valiant offensive performance was overshadowed by the struggles of goalie Ville Husso, who allowed four goals in the second period that pretty much decided the game.

    Husso has now allowed 18 goals in five postseason appearances with four starts. Whereas St. Louis may have had a fighting chance with Binnington in the net, the team's chances of advancing have diminished significantly with Husso thrust into the starting role.

    Fans online couldn't hide their displeasure with Husso's poor performance on Monday.

    Mantar Bhandal @MantarBhandal

    Husso back at it again with the soft goals against

    Danny Dougherty @DannyDougherty

    Ugh. Husso needs to get out of his head and remember he got us here.

    John Wawrow @john_wawrow

    Kadri helps silence crowd in St. Louis as part of a three-goal surge.<br>Husso, Binnington’s replacement, did not look sharp on either of the first two goals.<br><br>Bennington, meantime, watching from a team suite.

    Mike Morreale @mikemorrealeNHL

    Devon Toews now scores at 4:26. I mean, the Blues are just getting manhandled here right now. Avs shooting from everywhere, generating screens. Husso a bit helpless right now.

    Jared Stillman @JaredStillman

    Holy smokes what a horrible goal by this backup STL goalie.

    Tony X @soIoucity

    husso shoulda had 2 of those <a href="https://t.co/54BW73dRbs">pic.twitter.com/54BW73dRbs</a>

    Danny Webster @DannyWebster21

    Husso's rattled, confidence likely shot, sure let's give Colorado a 5-on-3.

    Aric DiLalla @AricDiLalla

    Absolute trash from the Blues.

    Mike Stephens @mikeystephens81

    these St. Louis Blues just radiate loser energy. they reek of it. a team of complete dorks.

    Husso had a strong regular season with a 25-7-6 record in 38 starts, but he just hasn't been sharp in the playoffs. St. Louis has to hope that he emerges from his slump and returns to the form that helped him find success earlier this year.

    However, the Blues' confidence is likely low with Husso in the net as they're on the brink of elimination heading into Wednesday's Game 5 in Colorado.

