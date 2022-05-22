Avalanche's Nazem Kadri Targeted by Threats After Game 3; Police Investigating

Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri has been the subject of threats after Saturday's Game 3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

The Avalanche released a statement saying the franchise "is aware of threats made toward Nazem Kadri and is working with local law enforcement to investigate."

Former professional hockey player Akim Aliu tweeted that he recently spoke to Kadri. Aliu said that Kadri has dealt with racist attacks and threats since Saturday and confirmed that the police had to get involved:

Early in the first period of Saturday's game, Kadri and St. Louis defenseman Calle Rosen had inadvertently collided with Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. Kadri and Rosen had gotten their skates tangled with each other in the crease. No penalty was called after the play.

Blues head coach Craig Berube announced on Sunday that Binnington is out for the remainder of the series because of a lower-body injury. According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the goalie is dealing with a knee injury.

Kadri has received multiple postseason suspensions throughout his career, including an eight-game ban after an illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in the 2021 playoffs. However, in this instance, he said the entire situation was incidental.

"I just see a loose puck, really. It was just kind of sitting behind him," Kadri told reporters. "Their defenseman collided with me and pushed me into him. Had that not been the case, I don't think I would have hit him at all"

Kadri also insinuated during his postgame interview that Binnington threw a water bottle at him.

The Avalanche will try to tie the series against the Blues in Game 4 on Monday.