NBA Trade Rumors: Blazers to Use No. 7 Draft Pick to Rebuild Around Damian Lillard

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin might be emulating Les Snead's approach in the 2022 NBA draft.

The Athletic's John Hollinger and Sam Vecenie reported Monday the Blazers "will push to immediately put a competitive team around Damian Lillard rather than start over." To that end, Portland is likely to deal the No. 7 pick in the draft.

Although Portland shipped out CJ McCollum ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Lillard's continued presence shows the franchise isn't looking to start a total rebuild.

The Blazers appear fully committed to the six-time All-Star, which could carry serious implications since he's eligible for free agency in 2024. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in December how Lillard's status was impacting the organization's search for a new GM.

One can certainly discuss the merits of making a long-term commitment to a player who will turn 32 in July and missed games this past season because of a significant injury.

If this is the course the Blazers want to take, though, dealing the No. 7 pick makes more sense than keeping it.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Portland to select Duke wing AJ Griffin.

Griffin averaged 10.4 points and 3.9 rebounds and shot 44.7 percent from beyond the arc in his one season at Duke. The 18-year-old could grow into a solid starter or rotational piece in the NBA, but the middle stage of the lottery isn't where teams typically unearth true stars.

Hollinger and Vecenie reported Detroit Pistons star Jerami Grant could be a target for the Blazers. ESPN's Brian Windhorst also reported on his Hoop Collective podcast on May 10 the team had "popped up" as a possible contender in the Zach LaVine sweepstakes.

A move for Grant or a sign-and-trade for LaVine would likely require the Blazers' first-rounder as part of the outgoing package, and in either case, they'd be getting more of a sure thing than what will be available in the draft.