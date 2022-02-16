Rams GM Les Snead Wears Shirt with 'F--k Them Picks' Meme at Super Bowl Parade

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Les Snead has run the Los Angeles Rams with a "f--k them draft picks" attitude over the course of his tenure as general manager.

Now a Super Bowl champion, Snead is fully embracing the meme.

Kara Snead, his wife, offered a glimpse at the shirt her husband was wearing for Wednesday's Super Bowl parade:

The meme is a play on the famous Michael Jordan "f--k them kids" meme. According to memelore, Chris Paul bet Jordan that if he missed three shots in an around-the-world shooting contest, children at a youth basketball camp would receive free Jordans if MJ lost. His Airness proceeded to knock down jumper after jumper, to the dismay of the kids in attendance, birthing one of our most reliably funny memes of this century.

The overarching sentiment has since metamorphized into several different memes, typically depicting a serious-looking black-and-white photo of a person with a white-lettered caption saying "f--k them ______."

In Snead's case, the answer was draft picks.

The Rams GM has traded away pick after pick during his 10-year tenure; the franchise has not picked in the first round since 2016 and won't have a first-round pick until at least 2024. While the decision-making on some of those trades can be called into question, Snead hit a home run in trading a pair of first-round selections for Jalen Ramsey and another pair for Matthew Stafford.