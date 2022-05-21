Steve Spurrier Doesn't Think Nick Saban 'Told Any Lies' in Jimbo Fisher Comments

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Coaching legend Steve Spurrier may not be in the profession anymore, but that's not stopping the 77-year-old from needling some of his former peers.

Alabama's Nick Saban drew the ire of Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher when he said the Aggies "bought every player on their team" after they put together a historic 2022 recruiting class. Fisher immediately responded with a press conference for the ages.

Spurrier wondered why Fisher had been so incensed and questioned whether Saban said anything that lacked a level of truth.

"I don't think Saban told any lies in there, so I don't know what he was mad about," he said to DawgNation's Mike Griffith.

It's a shame the "Head Ball Coach" isn't still active because he otherwise might have waded into the matter with some more pointed trash-talking.

Bobby Bowden once described Spurrier as a "natural-born needler." He's someone who once remarked upon learning of a fire that destroyed 20 books at an Auburn library that "the real tragedy was that 15 hadn't been colored yet."

Some of that acerbic wit came out in the interview with Griffith when he spoke about Fisher's A&M tenure.

"He hasn't beat much of anybody, but he beat Saban last year," he said. "But they haven't won the division or anything since he's been there."

Saban issued an apology to Fisher on Thursday, saying he was wrong to call out a specific school when expressing his concerns with the NIL era.

Unfortunately for fans, this might be the end of the war of words between Saban and Fisher for now. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey reprimanded both coaches, and he asked all of the conference's coaches to avoid media appearances for the time being.