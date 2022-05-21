X

    Nick Saban Says It Wasn't His 'Intention' to Criticize Jimbo Fisher or Deion Sanders

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 21, 2022

    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Alabama head football coach Nick Saban attempted to de-escalate his budding rivalry with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher on Saturday.

    According to AL.com's Mike Rodak, Saban appeared on ESPN's PGA Championship simulcast with Joe Buck and addressed his recent comments about recruiting, saying: "It was not my intention to really criticize anyone."

    Per ESPN's Alex Scarborough, Saban discussed recruiting and the impact that college athletes getting paid for their name, image and likeness (NIL) has had on it during a local business leaders event in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday.

    Saban specifically mentioned Texas A&M, saying that the Aggies "bought every player on their team" via NIL.

    He also mentioned the Jackson State program coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, saying that the FCS school "paid a guy $1 million" in reference to 5-star recruit Travis Hunter.

