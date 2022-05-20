NBA Combine Results 2022: Friday Measurements, Highlights and Top Prospects

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The 2022 NBA Combine in Chicago held its final day on Friday, with a few players earning quite a bit of buzz.

Below, we'll review the measurements before breaking down the main storylines on Friday, as NBA draft season heads into its final turn.

Measurements

Full combine results are available at NBA.com

Recap

Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard was the big winner on Friday, going off in his scrimmage game for 26 points and 11 assists. He looked like a player who will be NBA-ready from day one.

Nembhard has an edge against some of the younger players at the combine, considering he's 22 and played college ball for four years (two with Florida, two with Gonzaga). For some teams, his age will drop him down the board.

In his latest mock draft, B/R's Jonathan Wasserman projected Nembhard as a second-round pick (No. 42 to the New York Knicks), noting that his "passing IQ remains the draw, but an improved pull-up game has made the senior look more believable and serviceable as an NBA point guard."

That appeared to be the case on Friday as well.

Jalen Williams—who has turned heads during the entire combine—impressed yet again on the final day.

Williams probably could have sat out on Friday, or other portions of the combine scrimmages, given that he already generated lottery buzz in Chicago. He definitely improved his stock over the past three days.

Wasserman projected him to the No. 35 pick to the Orlando Magic in his latest mock, writing that he's "not super quick or explosive off the dribble" but possesses "the skill level and versatility to be used as a connector with his spot-up shooting, passing and defensive tools to guard both wing spots."

A number of other players made a mark, including Gonzaga big man Drew Timme, who surprisingly made it rain from deep:

Timme is a player in a fight to get drafted. Showing the ability to stretch the floor will be big for him over the next month.

Other players who impressed included John Butler, Tyrese Martin, Dom Barlow, Aminu Mohammed and Kofi Cockburn, among others:

And so that wraps things up from this year's NBA combine. While it was yet again a disappointment that a number of big names didn't participate at all—that is par for the course at this point amongst potential top-five picks—a number of other players definitely raised their stock in Chicago.