NBA Combine Results 2022: Friday Measurements, Highlights and Top Prospects

NBA Combine Results 2022: Friday Measurements, Highlights and Top ProspectsMay 21, 2022
The 2022 NBA Combine in Chicago held its final day on Friday, with a few players earning quite a bit of buzz.
Below, we'll review the measurements before breaking down the main storylines on Friday, as NBA draft season heads into its final turn.
Measurements
Full combine results are available at NBA.com
Recap
Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard was the big winner on Friday, going off in his scrimmage game for 26 points and 11 assists. He looked like a player who will be NBA-ready from day one.
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
Andrew Nembhard had the single-most impressive performance of the NBA Combine thus far with 26 points, 11 assists. Made all the right reads out of PNR and had his floater and pullup game working all game long. <a href="https://t.co/3qdBlQnZUh">pic.twitter.com/3qdBlQnZUh</a>
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Strong showing from Gonzaga’s Andrew Nembhard here with 26 points and 11 assists as the only guard on an undermanned team (after sitting Thursday due to injury). His experience and basketball IQ stands out in this setting. Also helps that he’s shooting the ball better from deep.
Nembhard has an edge against some of the younger players at the combine, considering he's 22 and played college ball for four years (two with Florida, two with Gonzaga). For some teams, his age will drop him down the board.
In his latest mock draft, B/R's Jonathan Wasserman projected Nembhard as a second-round pick (No. 42 to the New York Knicks), noting that his "passing IQ remains the draw, but an improved pull-up game has made the senior look more believable and serviceable as an NBA point guard."
That appeared to be the case on Friday as well.
Jalen Williams—who has turned heads during the entire combine—impressed yet again on the final day.
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
Boxscore from game 4 of the NBA Combine. Strong showing from Santa Clara's Jalen Williams with 19 points on 8 FGAs. Dereon Seabron played very well once again filling out the boxscore with 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists.. Scotty Pippen Jr with a game high 21 points. <a href="https://t.co/h0wIOqNIKe">pic.twitter.com/h0wIOqNIKe</a>
Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky
Shouts to Jalen Williams for actually playing in these scrimmages and making them a lot more interesting. His pick-and-roll playmaking + shooting + leaping + IQ is so rare for a wing with a 7’2 wingspan. His lack of quickness is noticeable, but he makes up for it everywhere else
Williams probably could have sat out on Friday, or other portions of the combine scrimmages, given that he already generated lottery buzz in Chicago. He definitely improved his stock over the past three days.
Wasserman projected him to the No. 35 pick to the Orlando Magic in his latest mock, writing that he's "not super quick or explosive off the dribble" but possesses "the skill level and versatility to be used as a connector with his spot-up shooting, passing and defensive tools to guard both wing spots."
A number of other players made a mark, including Gonzaga big man Drew Timme, who surprisingly made it rain from deep:
Timme is a player in a fight to get drafted. Showing the ability to stretch the floor will be big for him over the next month.
Other players who impressed included John Butler, Tyrese Martin, Dom Barlow, Aminu Mohammed and Kofi Cockburn, among others:
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Nice day for UConn’s Tyrese Martin, who’s become an increasingly less sneaky prospect and has had a good week, plus a callup from Elite Camp. 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists in game two while toggling between different positions. Think he can help someone next season.
John R. Manzo @JohnRManzo
It's pretty apparent Kofi Cockburn needs to work on his outside game, but I don't think I care.<br><br>He's just been a big ole problem inside, scoring and cleaning up the glass at the combine, and in his last 5x5. He doesn't stop, either.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBADraftCombine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBADraftCombine</a> <a href="https://t.co/GEdHESiuoh">pic.twitter.com/GEdHESiuoh</a>
Bret Beherns @WCIA3Bret
"A lot of people doubt my ability to adapt to the NBA. Just to show that you can put me in whatever situation and I'll contribute"<br><br>Kofi Cockburn says he's confident he can have a roll in the NBA, adding his relentless motor, screen setting and energy separate him from others <a href="https://t.co/DjkuZJpHRW">pic.twitter.com/DjkuZJpHRW</a>
And so that wraps things up from this year's NBA combine. While it was yet again a disappointment that a number of big names didn't participate at all—that is par for the course at this point amongst potential top-five picks—a number of other players definitely raised their stock in Chicago.