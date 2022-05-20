Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe Says He's Aiming to Be No. 1 Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe told Shams Charania of Stadium in an interview that dropped Friday that he's aiming to become the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 NBA draft.

The top three appear to be Duke forward Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren and Auburn big man Jabari Smith, Jr. in some order, but Sharpe's name is consistently found in the top 10 of NBA draft big boards and mock drafts.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report notably has him going fifth overall to the Detroit Pistons in his latest mock.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.