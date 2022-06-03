Flames' Darryl Sutter Wins 2021-22 Jack Adams Award Over Gallant, Brunette

Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter has won the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award as the coach "adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success," it was announced Thursday.

He beat out New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant and Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette for the honor.

Sutter accepted the award from his brother, Brian Sutter, who won the honor in 1991 as head coach of the St. Louis Blues.

Sutter was also up for the award during his first stint coaching the Flames in 2003-04. This is his first time winning the award.

The 2021-22 season was Sutter's first full season back behind an NHL bench since the 2016-17 campaign when he was head coach of the Los Angeles Kings. The 63-year-old replaced Geoff Ward as head coach of the Flames during the 2020-21 season.

Sutter guided the Flames to a 50-21-11 record this season, good for first place in the Pacific Division. It was a significant improvement from the 2020-21 campaign, in which Calgary missed the postseason after finishing 26-27-3.

The Flames also improved from 2.77 goals per game during the 2020-21 season to 3.55 goals per game during the 2021-22 campaign. They also allowed just 2.51 goals-against per game, a drop from the 2.86 per game they allowed the season prior.

Sutter is just the second Flames head coach to win the Jack Adams Award, joining Bob Hartley, who won in 2014-15.