Bryan Danielson's Leg Gets Caught in Ramp on Video During Match for AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling star Bryan Danielson was involved in a scary moment during Wednesday night's AEW Rampage taping.

As seen in the following videos, Danielson got his leg stuck between the ring apron and elevated ramp, resulting in several AEW personnel working to get him freed:

According to WrestlingInc's Sai Mohan, the incident occurred after a match pitting Danielson and Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Jon Moxley against Matt Sydal and Dante Martin.

There was also a brawl after the match between the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society, which is when Danielson's leg got trapped.

Mohan noted that fans in attendance at the Fertitta Center in Houston said Danielson was stuck for "several minutes" before getting loose.

Danielson reportedly walked off under his own power with a limp and gave a thumbs up to Blackpool Combat Club ally Eddie Kingston.

Earlier in the night, the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society had a confrontation on Dynamite, and it was teased that they are likely to face each other in a five-on-five match, perhaps under a Blood and Guts stipulation.

Danielson, 40, signed with AEW in September after spending more than a decade in WWE under the name Daniel Bryan.

As Daniel Bryan, Danielson was a five-time world champion in WWE and established himself as a surefire future Hall of Famer.

Since arriving in AEW, Danielson has had memorable matches against the likes of Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page and Moxley, and he has quickly cemented his status as one of AEW's top stars.

