Patrick Beverley Spoke with Paul George About How 'Nobody' Is Afraid of Suns

The Phoenix Suns won 64 games in the 2021-22 season and claimed the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs, so it came as a shock when they were eliminated in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks following Sunday's 123-90 Game 7 blowout.

Well, a major shock to everybody but Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Patrick Beverley, who claimed Monday on ESPN's First Take that the Suns didn't exactly inspire fear around the NBA, even bringing his former teammate Paul George into the fray:

"Ain't nobody afraid of anybody over there in Phoenix. Everybody in the league knows that, bro. But y'all don't know that 'cuz y'all not in the locker room. No one's afraid of Phoenix. We wanted them. We [the Timberwolves] wanted them. No one's afraid of Phoenix. I talked to some teammates, I ain't gonna say who—I'm gonna say who, forget it, I talked to Paul George last night—ain't nobody scared of them. But if you face Dallas? You ain't scared of Dallas, but man, you've got to get your game right when you play Luka [Doncic]. I'm just being honest."

