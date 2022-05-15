Report: WWE's Charlotte Flair, AEW's Andrade El Idolo to Get Married by End of May

Brian Ach/Getty Images for WWE

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo are reportedly planning to get married during Memorial Day weekend later this month.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Bhupen Dange of Ringside News), Charlotte and Andrade will wed sometime that holiday.

Flair and Andrade began dating in February 2019 when they were both with WWE, and they announced their engagement just under a year later on Jan. 1, 2020.

Charlotte, who is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, has been under a WWE contract since 2012, and during that time she has become one of the most accomplished female wrestlers of all time.

Known as "The Queen," Flair is a six-time Raw women's champion, six-time SmackDown women's champion, two-time NXT women's champion, one-time Divas champion and one-time WWE women's tag team champion, making her the most decorated woman in WWE history.

Andrade was born and raised in Mexico, and he made a name for himself in his native country as well as Japan before signing with WWE in 2015.

Initially known as Andrade "Cien" Almas before shortening his name to just Andrade, he reached the top of the mountain in NXT, holding the NXT Championship with Zelina Vega as his manager.

Andrade got called up to the main roster in 2018 and held the United States Championship once, but he asked for his release in March 2021, and it was eventually granted.

The 32-year-old veteran signed with AEW in June 2021 and now wrestles under the name Andrade El Idolo.

Charlotte dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash last weekend, and it was later announced by WWE that she suffered a fractured radius in her arm.

It is believed that WWE created the storyline injury as a means of writing Flair off television so she could prepare for her wedding.

