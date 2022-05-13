Warriors' Draymond Green: Jonathan Kuminga Has Ability to Be a 'Perennial All-Star'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Jonathan Kuminga's rookie season has been a roller-coaster ride, but the Golden State Warriors forward has plenty of supporters in the organization.

Speaking to Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Draymond Green said he believes Kuminga has the ability to be a "perennial All-Star" if he dedicates himself to maximizing his talent.

"That’s up to him and the work he puts in," Green explained. "But he has the skills, the tools, he can see the floor, he has the opportunity if he puts the work in to be a perennial All-Star."

Green hasn't been shy about praising Kuminga, telling reporters early in the season he can become an elite defensive player.

"I have no doubt in my mind that he can check just about anybody," Green said. "He has the size, strength, quickness and length. Everything you want in a defender, he kinda has. He is going to be a hell of a defender. As he figures out angles, and where guys like to get to, he’ll continue to get better and better."

The Warriors got the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft as part of the compensation from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Andrew Wiggins trade.

Despite some speculation leading up to the draft they could trade their two lottery picks (No. 7 and 14) for a star player, the Warriors held on to both selections. They used the first one to take Kuminga, who spent the previous season with the G League Ignite.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman compared Kuminga's skill set to Luol Deng.

Head coach Steve Kerr used the 6'10" Kuminga sparingly in the first half of the season. He played a bigger role in the rotation after the All-Star break. The 19-year-old averaged 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game with a 51.6 field-goal percentage (35.5 percent from three) in his final 23 appearances during the regular season.

Playing in the postseason, when teams use shorter rotations, Kuminga hasn't seen the floor a lot for the Warriors. He has played more than 14 minutes in four of five games against the Grizzlies, but two of those games have been blowouts.

As Kuminga continues to grow and get more comfortable in his role with Golden State, he will have plenty of opportunities to become the type of player that Green believes he can be.

Given how much success the Warriors have had developing players over the past decade, Kuminga is in a great spot to reach his full potential as an NBA player.