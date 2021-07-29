Jonathan Kuminga Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Warriors Roster

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors added athleticism to the wing on Thursday when they selected Jonathan Kuminga with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft. They later added Moses Moody of Arkansas with the No. 14 overall selection.

The 18-year-old played the 2020-21 campaign for the G League Ignite team alongside players such as Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd, and he did enough to impress NBA scouts.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jonathan Kuminga

Position: SF/PF

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: Luol Deng

Scouting Report: Strength, athleticism and tough shot-making skills fuel mismatch scoring potential for Kuminga. He'll need time to improve his shooting and shot selection, but his physical profile and perimeter game should create mismatches.

Warriors Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Stephen Curry, PG: $40.2M (2022)

Klay Thompson, SG: $38M (2024)

Andrew Wiggins, SF: $29.5M (2023)

Draymond Green, PF: $24.9M (2024)

James Wiseman, C: $8.9M (2024)

Kevon Looney, PF: $4.8M (2022)

Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF: $4.6M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Moses Moody, SG/SF: $3M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Jordan Poole, SG: $2M (2023)

Alen Smailagic, PF: $1.5M (2023)

Damion Lee, SG: $1.5M (2022)

Eric Paschall, PF: $1.4M (2022)

Mychal Mulder, SG: $1.2M (2022)

Juan Toscano-Anderson, SF: $1M (2022)

Gary Payton II, PG: $1M (2022)

Free Agents

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: UFA

Kent Bazemore, SG: UFA

Jordan Bell, C: UFA

Nico Mannion, PG: RFA

Kuminga can impact the game in a number of ways, as evidenced by his 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per night he posted in 2020-21. However, there are some shooting concerns after he hit just 38.7 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from three-point range.

"Impressive physically, the athletic, 6'6", 210-pound combo forward also stands out for his creation and shot-making skills from the post, mid-range and three," Wasserman wrote when projecting him as the No. 5 overall pick in a June mock draft. "He still has to improve his shooting consistency and shot selection."

Kuminga will look to do just that for the Warriors.

