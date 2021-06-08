2021 NBA Mock Draft: Lottory Simulation Lands Cleveland Cavaliers No. 1 Pick

13 of 13

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

21. New York Knicks (via Mavericks): Ziaire Williams (Stanford, SF, Freshman)

Williams could make teams forget about his shooting numbers with strong workouts showcasing his pretty jumper and ball skills for a 6'8" wing. A lack of strength and explosiveness changed the perception about his upside, but he's still an intriguing buy-low pick for the chances his shot is better than the numbers suggest, and he can offer some degree of three-and-D plus capable pick-and-roll ball-handling.

22. Los Angeles Lakers: Usman Garuba (Real Madrid, C, 2002)

Translatable defense and a high floor should earn Garuba a first-round contract. Regardless of whether his offense or shooting ever take off, his value to a rotation will revolve around toughness in the paint, switchability and hustle play.

23. Houston Rockets (via Blazers): JT Thor (Auburn, PF, Freshman)

Thor is staying in the draft, and there has been conversation from scouts and agents about him rising into the first round. The 6'10" forward has a smooth lefty shooting stroke, while flashes of a pull-up game and fluid driving ability hint at more scoring potential to unlock long term.

24. Houston Rockets (via Bucks): Cameron Thomas (LSU, SG, Freshman)

Scouts see instant offense with Thomas, a bad-shot taker and tough shot-maker. Poor defense and no playmaking ability could limit his minutes, but his self-creation and streak-scoring ability figure to work well in the right scoring-specialist role.

25. Los Angeles Clippers: Sharife Cooper (Auburn, PG, Freshman)

The Clippers could target Cooper to provide pace and playmaking for their second unit. Until his shooting and defense improve, he may be most valuable providing a spark of speed and passing off the bench.

26. Denver Nuggets: Aaron Henry (Michigan State, SG/SF, Junior)

Henry could earn early minutes for his wing defense, though his slashing, floater game, secondary playmaking and post play could be enough for him to add value offensively.

27. Brooklyn Nets: Josh Christopher (Arizona State, SG/SF, Freshman)

Unlikely to find an immediate contributor, the Nets could see Christopher as a worthwhile project based on his explosiveness, defensive tools, self-creation and shot-making for scoring.

28. Philadelphia 76ers: Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG, Senior)

Playoff teams may hope that Duarte's age (23) allows him to slip. He could be a useful reserve scorer next season after making impressive strides as a shot-creator and shooter.

29. Phoenix Suns: Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois, PG/SG, Junior)

Dosunmu could provide immediate guard depth as a scoring playmaker with the defensive tools to guard both backcourt positions.

30. Utah Jazz: Josh Primo (Alabama, SG, Freshman)

Teams are doing their homework on Primo, a 6'6" shooter and the draft's youngest prospect who some scouts think has untapped scoring and playmaking potential that stayed hidden at Alabama.