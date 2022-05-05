Report: Arch Manning's Interest in Georgia, Texas Getting 'a Little More Chatter'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Two top college football programs may be pulling away from the field in their pursuit of top 2023 quarterback recruit Arch Manning.

According to Chad Simmons of On3, there has been "a little more chatter" surrounding Georgia and Texas in recent weeks than the other schools that are interested in Manning.

Simmons named Alabama and Florida as programs that are potentially in the mix for Manning as well.

In addition to being a 5-star prospect and 247Sports' No. 1 overall recruit for the 2023 class, Manning has ideal bloodlines as the nephew of former star NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, and the grandson of longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning.

Manning is a star at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans who is coming off a highly productive 2021 season.

He threw for 1,947 yards, 26 touchdowns and a career-low four interceptions, while also showing off his athleticism with 381 yards and seven scores on the ground.

Per 247Sports, Manning has made several unofficial visits since last year. Georgia, Texas and Alabama were among the visits, as were Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss and SMU.

A visit with Florida hasn't happened yet, but Simmons noted that it could, as new Gators head coach Billy Napier was previously the head coach at Louisiana and has been in contact with Manning.

Sources told Simmons that Manning views Georgia head coach Kirby Smart as a "personable head coach" and that he likes the fact Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has experience as an offensive coordinator.

A source also told Simmons: "All the schools they are looking at are great options. Arch has a good feel for the people, the towns, the staffs, and he is trying to whittle it down that last little bit to make a call that he feels good about. He is going to take as long as he needs to get to that point."

Unless something changes, it looks like the Manning quarterback legacy will be carried on at a different school, as Peyton attended Tennessee, while both Eli and Archie went to Ole Miss.

If Arch chooses Georgia, he will be joining a perennial contender that is coming off winning a national championship last season. Alabama also offers the chance to compete for a national title every year.

Texas is a once-elite program that has largely been down on its luck over the past 12 years, but the combination of Manning and Sarkisian could help lead the Longhorns back to prominence.

Whichever school does ultimately land Manning will be getting perhaps the most hyped and highly anticipated recruit in decades.