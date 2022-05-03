Draymond Green: 'Been Ejected for Less' Than Jae Crowder's Flagrant on Luka Doncic

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder was called for a flagrant-1 foul in the first half of Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks. Naturally, that caught the attention of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Crowder picked up the foul when he jumped into the air to make a pass and ended up making contact to the groin area of Mavericks guard Luka Doncic:

As the referees reviewed the play, Green took to Twitter to provide some live reactions. When it was concluded that Crowder would receive a flagrant-1, Green couldn't help but compare this situation to his own.

Green was referring to his ejection in Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Late in the second quarter, Green was called for a flagrant-2 after making contact to the face of Grizzlies center Brandon Clarke and grabbing him by the jersey. Though it appeared that Green was holding on to Clarke's jersey to help him brace for a fall, the referees still thought it was enough to throw him out of the game.

Many NBA stars ripped the officials on social media for ejecting Green. His teammate Stephen Curry told reporters he thought the way the referees handled it was "not good for the game."