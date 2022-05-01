Trae Young, Damian Lillard, More NBA Stars, Fans Rip Draymond Green's Ejection

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The basketball world didn't hold back from ripping the referees in Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies after Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected during the first half.

Green was called for a flagrant-2 foul late in the second quarter after he made contact with Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke's face and also grabbed him by the jersey. Despite seemingly attempting to help Clarke brace for a fall that could've been worse, the referees believed it was enough to throw him out of the game.

Naturally, NBA players past and present who were watching from home took to social media to voice their reactions:

The referees were not shy about blowing their whistles in the first half, causing some to lament them for taking the spotlight off the players during a playoff game.

Removing Green from the game undoubtedly has massive ramifications on Golden State's rotation. He is their best defender and a key playmaker on offense. The Warriors went 19-17 when Green was out of the lineup this season, per StatMuse. It will be up to a rotation of Otto Porter Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jonathan Kuminga to make up for the absence of Green for the remainder of the game.