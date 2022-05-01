X

    Trae Young, Damian Lillard, More NBA Stars, Fans Rip Draymond Green's Ejection

    Doric SamMay 2, 2022

    The basketball world didn't hold back from ripping the referees in Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies after Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected during the first half.

    Green was called for a flagrant-2 foul late in the second quarter after he made contact with Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke's face and also grabbed him by the jersey. Despite seemingly attempting to help Clarke brace for a fall that could've been worse, the referees believed it was enough to throw him out of the game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Draymond got ejected for this play. <a href="https://t.co/GrNs69FzNf">pic.twitter.com/GrNs69FzNf</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Draymond’s reaction after getting ejected 😂<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TaylorRooks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TaylorRooks</a>)<a href="https://t.co/xZDqGxKuPf">pic.twitter.com/xZDqGxKuPf</a>

    Naturally, NBA players past and present who were watching from home took to social media to voice their reactions:

    Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

    Can’t officiate the PLAYER officiate the PLAY

    Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22

    Man stop it lol

    Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

    Flagrant 2 😳😳 that’s big for this game

    Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee @JaValeMcGee

    That flagrant 2 might be majorly detrimental to this warriors team this game…Draymond is a MAJOR part in that system!

    Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard

    We gotta have better context with these rules man.

    James Worthy @JamesWorthy42

    Man , things have changed. Back in the day , the foul that <a href="https://twitter.com/Money23Green?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Money23Green</a> committed , would have been 2 frees throws ONLY 😂🤣😅 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAPlayoffs</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Draymond after getting ejected <a href="https://t.co/P3x6jrXKpP">pic.twitter.com/P3x6jrXKpP</a>

    The referees were not shy about blowing their whistles in the first half, causing some to lament them for taking the spotlight off the players during a playoff game.

    Matt Barnes @Matt_Barnes22

    The refs did entirely too much in the 1st half of the Gizz v Warriors game. Horrible calls both ways!! <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> referees NO ONE CAME TO SEE YOU!! Let the players decide the outcome please. <br><br>Thx

    J. Michael @ThisIsJMichael

    Given the way this game has been officiated, not surprised one bit Draymond got a flagrant 2. My issue with the officials is how they’re handing out fouls like free candy in general.

    Steve Popper @StevePopper

    As I’ve mentioned. Throw the NBA rule book out and start all over.

    Removing Green from the game undoubtedly has massive ramifications on Golden State's rotation. He is their best defender and a key playmaker on offense. The Warriors went 19-17 when Green was out of the lineup this season, per StatMuse. It will be up to a rotation of Otto Porter Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jonathan Kuminga to make up for the absence of Green for the remainder of the game.

