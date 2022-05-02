Peter King: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Top Consensus QB Rankings for 2023 NFL Draft

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Alabama star Bryce Young and Ohio State star C.J. Stroud have emerged as the early frontrunners for top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft class, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

King reported Young was projected as the consensus No. 1 overall pick, with Stroud following closely behind at No. 2. Miami's Tyler Van Dyke was also viewed as a possible top-10 pick, while Boston College's Phil Jurkovec was considered a mid-first-round pick.

Stroud (+200) is the slight betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the No. 1 pick, with Young (+225) only marginally behind.

Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns while completing 71.9 percent of his passes in 2021. Young was even more prolific, finishing with 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns. As long as they both remain healthy, it's difficult to see how their draft stock takes a significant hit between now and next spring.

The 2022 NFL draft might go down as one of the worst in recent memory in terms of the quarterback position. Kenny Pickett (No. 20) was the only QB selected in the first round, and the trio of Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Matt Corral were the next off the board in the third round.

Franchises that are rebuilding might be content to wait around until next year before they target somebody who could be their franchise quarterback.

The Houston Texans, for example, didn't do anything too radical following the Deshaun Watson trade, with Davis Mills likely to be their starting QB. Should Mills struggle in 2023, Houston might be able to have its pick of the best passers in the draft.

Using a third-rounder on Corral may not preclude the Carolina Panthers from taking a quarterback in 2023, either, while the same goes for the Washington Commanders after they snagged Sam Howell in the fifth round.

Quarterbacks were one of the largest sources of intrigue in the buildup to the 2022 draft, largely because of the dearth of top-end talent. That won't be the case next spring.

