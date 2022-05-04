Nets' Ben Simmons to Have Surgery on Back Injury; Recovery Time Reportedly 3-4 Months

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is set to undergo surgery on Thursday to address a herniated disc in his back, the team announced.

"After consultation with multiple back specialists, it has been determined that the best course of action Ben's long-term health is for him to undergo surgery," the team's announcement stated, adding that the procedure will be a microdiscectomy.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Simmons is expected to make a full recovery in three to four months, with the expectation that the Nets star will be ready "well ahead" of training camp.

Wojnarowski reported on April 25 that Simmons and his agent, Rich Paul, met with Nets general manager Sean Marks and team leadership to "discuss how they’ll continue to work through the physical and mental hurdles" for him to return to the court.

The Nets had ruled him out for that night's Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, which Brooklyn lost to end the year by getting swept on its home floor.

Simmons' 2021-22 season will go down as one of the most scrutinized years for a star NBA player in recent memory. He requested to be traded from the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the season, but when a deal didn't materialize, he stepped away from the team and said he needed time to address his mental health.

At the February trade deadline, the 25-year-old's wish was granted when the Sixers shipped him to Brooklyn as part of the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia.

When Simmons was ramping up for a return to the court, he picked up a back injury that derailed any plans of him playing during the regular season.

It had been speculated that the Australian would be able to take the floor at some point during the postseason, but he apparently wasn't ready physically or mentally.