Ben Simmons Listed as Out for Nets vs. Celtics Game 4 Amid Back Injury Rehab

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is listed as out for Monday's Game 4 against the Boston Celtics as he continues to rehab his back injury, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Charania added that this is "a surprise" because Simmons was expected to be ready for Game 4 "as long as rehab was on course." The Nets are down 3-0 in the series and face the possibility of getting swept on their home floor.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Simmons "awoke with back soreness" Sunday and both sides agreed he would miss the elimination game.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on April 14 that Simmons was "targeting Games 4, 5 or 6" against the Celtics to make his debut. However, Nets forward Kevin Durant told reporters that same day that he was preparing to play the entire series without Simmons.

Simmons has not played in an NBA game since last June when the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs. After Brooklyn acquired him in the deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia, he was ramping up for his season debut before being sidelined by a herniated disk in his lower back. He had an epidural shot in mid-March to address the pain.

A three-time All-Star, the Australian was expected to be a key part of Brooklyn's potential run to the NBA Finals. On paper, he seemed like a natural fit alongside Durant and Kyrie Irving. He wouldn't face anywhere near the same amount of pressure he faced in Philadelphia, and he'd be able to focus on the things he does best: defense and playmaking.

The LSU alum is one of the best wing defenders in the NBA. He is also known for his distribution, as the 6'11" mismatch has always had a pass-first mentality.

While Simmons is out, the Nets will continue to wonder what could have been. Brooklyn had aspirations of an NBA title this season, but it won't be able to truly compete against the elite teams in a seven-game series until all of its stars are on the floor together.