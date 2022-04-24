Antonio Brown Says Kanye West Helped with Album, Still Wants to Play in NFL

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Kanye West might not feature on Antonio Brown's new rap album "Paradigm," but West played a big role in production.

Brown explained the situation to TMZ Sports:

"Ye overseen the whole infrastructure," Brown said. "Paid for a lot of studio time. A lot of these tracks was made out of Soho. Ye had a lot to do with a lot of this production."

The music career could be overshadowing his NFL career, but the receiver believes he can still contribute at a high level.

"I still got a lot of room left to play," Brown added.

The 33-year-old played seven games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, but he was released in January after leaving the field in the middle of his team's Week 17 game against the New York Jets. There was a dispute over whether he was healthy enough to play on an injured ankle, but head coach Bruce Arians said Brown didn't go through the normal protocols.

Despite averaging six catches and 77.9 receiving yards per game last season, Brown has remained unsigned since leaving the Buccaneers.