Bo Nix, Team Yellow Beat Team Green 31-21 in 2022 Oregon Spring Game

Quarterback Bo Nix and Team Yellow held off Team Green 31-21 in Oregon's 2022 spring game Saturday at Autzen Stadium in what was head coach Dan Lanning's first game with the Ducks.

Before we get into the specifics, here's a look at the rosters for Team Yellow and Team Green.

Nix and the Team Yellow's offense got down to business immediately. The junior quarterback connected with receiver Seven McGee for a 70-yard pass on the first play of the game before finding him again two plays later to give Team Yellow a 7-0 lead.

On Team Yellow's next possession, Nix found receiver Dont’e Thornton for a 39-yard touchdown pass to put the yellow team up 14-0 in the first quarter.

However, Team Green responded with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Ty Thompson to Troy Franklin, to cut the score 14-7. The green team went on to score 21 unanswered points to take a 21-14 lead into halftime.

Team Yellow came out of the locker room with just enough fire to win the game, as Trikweze Bridges intercepted Thompson and returned the ball for a touchdown to tie the game at 21 before going on to kick a field goal and add another touchdown pass from Nix to Thornton to take a 31-21 lead.

It was an impressive performance from Nix, who transferred to Oregon after three seasons at Auburn. The 22-year-old is in line to replace Anthony Brown Jr. as the team's starting quarterback this season, though Lanning confirmed in January that it would be an open competition between him, Thompson and Jay Butterfield.