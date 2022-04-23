Bo Nix, Team Yellow Beat Team Green 31-21 in 2022 Oregon Spring Game

Bo Nix, Team Yellow Beat Team Green 31-21 in 2022 Oregon Spring GameApril 24, 2022
Quarterback Bo Nix and Team Yellow held off Team Green 31-21 in Oregon's 2022 spring game Saturday at Autzen Stadium in what was head coach Dan Lanning's first game with the Ducks.
70° and sunny ☀️🦆<br><br>What’s not to love about being in Autzen Stadium for <a href="https://twitter.com/oregonfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oregonfootball</a>’s Spring Game?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pac12FB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pac12FB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/CoachDanLanning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoachDanLanning</a> <a href="https://t.co/cS8nmRMQrZ">pic.twitter.com/cS8nmRMQrZ</a>
Before we get into the specifics, here's a look at the rosters for Team Yellow and Team Green.
Nix and the Team Yellow's offense got down to business immediately. The junior quarterback connected with receiver Seven McGee for a 70-yard pass on the first play of the game before finding him again two plays later to give Team Yellow a 7-0 lead.
Quick strike from Yellow! 🟡<a href="https://twitter.com/BoNix10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoNix10</a> with a long completion to <a href="https://twitter.com/McgeeSeven?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@McgeeSeven</a> on the game's first play, and McGee scores two plays later to give Yellow a 7-0 lead. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/Pac12Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pac12Network</a> <a href="https://t.co/8VZNlxvWTT">pic.twitter.com/8VZNlxvWTT</a>
On Team Yellow's next possession, Nix found receiver Dont’e Thornton for a 39-yard touchdown pass to put the yellow team up 14-0 in the first quarter.
14-0 Yellow!<a href="https://twitter.com/BoNix10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoNix10</a> hits <a href="https://twitter.com/IamDTJ11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IamDTJ11</a> for a long TD 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/Pac12Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pac12Network</a> <a href="https://t.co/ycqyl3FOls">pic.twitter.com/ycqyl3FOls</a>
However, Team Green responded with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Ty Thompson to Troy Franklin, to cut the score 14-7. The green team went on to score 21 unanswered points to take a 21-14 lead into halftime.
Green with the answer 🟢<a href="https://twitter.com/ty_thompson7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ty_thompson7</a> finds <a href="https://twitter.com/TroooyyyyyyTroy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TroooyyyyyyTroy</a> for the score following a long completion to <a href="https://twitter.com/krishutson_1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@krishutson_1</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/Pac12Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pac12Network</a> <a href="https://t.co/cguawz8sRB">pic.twitter.com/cguawz8sRB</a>
Great play from the freshman!<a href="https://twitter.com/jahlilflorence?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jahlilflorence</a> hauls in the interception for Green. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/Pac12Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pac12Network</a> <a href="https://t.co/wSCTIB3DHJ">pic.twitter.com/wSCTIB3DHJ</a>
All tied up! <a href="https://twitter.com/jay_butterfield?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jay_butterfield</a> finds <a href="https://twitter.com/ThereGoChachi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ThereGoChachi</a> for 🟢to make it a 14-14 ballgame. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/Pac12Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pac12Network</a> <a href="https://t.co/6kHCwn8wxz">pic.twitter.com/6kHCwn8wxz</a>
21 unanswered points for Green 🟢<br><br>Noah Whittington breaks off this long run and then scores from two yards out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/Pac12Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pac12Network</a> <a href="https://t.co/FimDc19ZhZ">pic.twitter.com/FimDc19ZhZ</a>
Team Yellow came out of the locker room with just enough fire to win the game, as Trikweze Bridges intercepted Thompson and returned the ball for a touchdown to tie the game at 21 before going on to kick a field goal and add another touchdown pass from Nix to Thornton to take a 31-21 lead.
Yellow ties it up at 21 on the <a href="https://twitter.com/Trikweze?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Trikweze</a> pick 6! 🟡 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/Pac12Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pac12Network</a> <a href="https://t.co/DaymiZAKeg">pic.twitter.com/DaymiZAKeg</a>
.<a href="https://twitter.com/BoNix10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoNix10</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/IamDTJ11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IamDTJ11</a> give Yellow a 10-point lead in the fourth! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/FajssxIGWu">pic.twitter.com/FajssxIGWu</a>
Bo Nix: “That was awesome. With a crowd like that, that was an impressive spring game. I wasn’t expecting that. The atmosphere was fun.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/lS9LTGJzFu">pic.twitter.com/lS9LTGJzFu</a>
Seven McGee on the chemistry he showed today with Bo Nix: “Bo’s a natural leader. Obviously Bo was in the SEC and played a lot of games. He’s a great player, a great leader.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ui4luA9AVN">pic.twitter.com/Ui4luA9AVN</a>
It was an impressive performance from Nix, who transferred to Oregon after three seasons at Auburn. The 22-year-old is in line to replace Anthony Brown Jr. as the team's starting quarterback this season, though Lanning confirmed in January that it would be an open competition between him, Thompson and Jay Butterfield.