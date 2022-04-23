X

    Steve Angeli Leads Gold Past Blue in 2022 Notre Dame Spring Game

    Defense ruled the day in Notre Dame football's annual Blue-Gold Game, but the offense got the last laugh as quarterback Steve Angeli rushed for a 10-yard walk-off touchdown to lead Gold to a 13-10 win over Blue on Saturday.

    FOR THE WIN!<br><br>Steve Angeli runs it in with no time left on the clock for the gold team! <a href="https://twitter.com/NDFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NDFootball</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> <a href="https://t.co/64cK99ZxY4">pic.twitter.com/64cK99ZxY4</a>

    Running backs coach Deland McCullough, who was Gold's head coach, praised Angeli postgame:

    McCullough on Angeli: "Steve took it in his own hands, knew it was the last play of the game. He'd had a great attitude these last few days. I was just happy to see him in that position."

    Angeli, who completed 11 of 17 passes for 180 yards, also flipped a quick toss to running back Jadarian Price, who then rolled down the sidelines for a 51-yard touchdown that cut Blue's lead to 10-6.

    to the house ‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/SteveAngeli_125?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SteveAngeli_125</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/Jadarian15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jadarian15</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> <a href="https://t.co/QGfkm4n3AF">pic.twitter.com/QGfkm4n3AF</a>

    Price ended the game with eight receptions for 104 yards. Tyler James of Inside ND Sports gave him his due credit:

    One of the things that has been clear this spring: early enrolled freshman RB Jadarian Price is legit.<br>He shows it there with a 51-yard touchdown run for Gold.<br>Blue 10, Gold 7. 9:18 3Q. <a href="https://twitter.com/insideNDsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@insideNDsports</a>

    Blue started the scoring with a field goal and took a 10-0 halftime lead after Drew Pyne found Andrew Yanoshak for six:

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/dpyne10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dpyne10</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/AndrewYanoshak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AndrewYanoshak</a> for 6️⃣<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z9IXwiHzHv">pic.twitter.com/Z9IXwiHzHv</a>

    However, defense largely dominated Saturday.

    Jordan Botelho got a big interception that was nearly returned for six:

    makin' plays <a href="https://twitter.com/Jordanbotelho_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jordanbotelho_</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> <a href="https://t.co/1EB5A7iVDC">pic.twitter.com/1EB5A7iVDC</a>

    In response, Blue kicker Blake Grupe knocked home a 36-yard field goal for the 3-0 lead.

    Marist Liufau later got an interception on an intended screen off Pyne to kill a drive:

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/marist_09?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@marist_09</a> was ready 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> <a href="https://t.co/J926Yb1Jrc">pic.twitter.com/J926Yb1Jrc</a>

    Elsewhere, Rylie Mills had three tackles for a loss, including a sack.

    The Fighting Irish's dominant defense made life hard for Pyne, who completed 22 of 33 passes for 185 yards and three picks.

    This year marks former Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman's first year as the head coach after Brian Kelly left for LSU. He spoke after the game on a number of topics, including his thoughts on the pass game.

    Marcus Freeman said Drew Pyne was “up and down” on the day, but points to some high points and high work volume. Adds the Irish need some help from the wide outs, too.<br><br>“There’s gotta be guys that make the quarterback look good."

    As for what's next with spring practices complete, Freeman gave a succinct answer:

    Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman on what the next 100 days look like now that spring practices have concluded: "Recruiting never stops. Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting. Today, recruiting. Tomorrow, recruiting."

    Notre Dame opens the regular season at Ohio State on Sept. 3.

