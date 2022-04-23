Steve Angeli Leads Gold Past Blue in 2022 Notre Dame Spring Game

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Defense ruled the day in Notre Dame football's annual Blue-Gold Game, but the offense got the last laugh as quarterback Steve Angeli rushed for a 10-yard walk-off touchdown to lead Gold to a 13-10 win over Blue on Saturday.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough, who was Gold's head coach, praised Angeli postgame:

Angeli, who completed 11 of 17 passes for 180 yards, also flipped a quick toss to running back Jadarian Price, who then rolled down the sidelines for a 51-yard touchdown that cut Blue's lead to 10-6.

Price ended the game with eight receptions for 104 yards. Tyler James of Inside ND Sports gave him his due credit:

Blue started the scoring with a field goal and took a 10-0 halftime lead after Drew Pyne found Andrew Yanoshak for six:

However, defense largely dominated Saturday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jordan Botelho got a big interception that was nearly returned for six:

In response, Blue kicker Blake Grupe knocked home a 36-yard field goal for the 3-0 lead.

Marist Liufau later got an interception on an intended screen off Pyne to kill a drive:

Elsewhere, Rylie Mills had three tackles for a loss, including a sack.

The Fighting Irish's dominant defense made life hard for Pyne, who completed 22 of 33 passes for 185 yards and three picks.

This year marks former Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman's first year as the head coach after Brian Kelly left for LSU. He spoke after the game on a number of topics, including his thoughts on the pass game.

As for what's next with spring practices complete, Freeman gave a succinct answer:

Notre Dame opens the regular season at Ohio State on Sept. 3.