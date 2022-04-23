Draymond Green: Pelicans Have 2 Best Players in Suns Series After Devin Booker Injury

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns will be without star guard Devin Booker for at least two to three weeks because of a hamstring injury. With that in mind, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green believes the New Orleans Pelicans have the upper hand in their first-round series.

Speaking on his podcast, Green said he believes the Pelicans now have the two best players in the Suns-Pelicans series with Booker sidelined.

"That's a big loss for Phoenix," Green said. "That loss gives New Orleans the two best players on the court, which is hard to overcome. No disrespect to [Chris Paul]. CP is 37. I don't personally think CP is going to give you all of that for 48 straight minutes at this age."

Green does have a point. With Booker sidelined, players like Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton will need to step up and help Paul carry the scoring load. Booker had 25 points in Game 1 and 31 points in Game 2. If Phoenix can't get that production out of another player or a combination of players, they could be in trouble.

That said, Green is also probably right about the Pelicans now having the two best players in the series. Both Ingram and McCollum are lethal from midrange and have been on a roll early this postseason.

Ingram notched 18 points in Game 1 and 37 points in Game 2, while McCollum had 25 points in Game 1 and 23 points in Game 2.

New Orleans entered Friday's Game 3 with the series tied 1-1.