Report: Suns' Devin Booker Could Miss 2-3 Weeks with Grade 1 Hamstring Strain Injury

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker is expected to miss two-to-three weeks with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, calling into question his status going forward in the 2021-22 playoffs.

The 25-year-old left the second half of Phoenix's 125-114 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference playoffs first-round series. It was a triple whammy for the Suns: Booker was on a heater with 31 first-half points, and they went on to lose.

Phoenix was the best team in basketball during the regular season, going 64-18, but it isn't winning a title without Booker. He was the team's leading scorer (26.8 PPG) and its secondary playmaker (4.8 APG), pairing with point guard Chris Paul to give the Suns the NBA's best backcourt.

Without him, they went just 8-6 in the regular season. They are a far different team when Booker isn't available.

Phoenix came into the postseason with a mostly intact and healthy roster, ready to finally get over the championship hump. But Booker's health is now threatening those goals.

While he's out, look for Cameron Johnson and Landry Shamet to play bigger roles for the Suns.