DeSean Jackson Agrees to Contract with Ravens for Remainder of 2022 Season

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson is joining the Baltimore Ravens for the duration of the 2022 season, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Jackson said in April that he was considering retirement but was open to playing the 2022 season if he found the right situation. He named teams with top quarterbacks as his preferred destination, and recently expressed interest in joining the Philadelphia Eagles or Green Bay Packers.

The 35-year-old split the 2021 season between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. In 16 combined games, he totaled just 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson was selected with a second-round pick in the 2008 draft by the Eagles, with whom he spent the first six years of his career. The Cal product earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2009. He also spent parts of his career with Washington and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Jackson is one of the best deep-ball specialists of his generation. In his career, he has recorded 632 receptions for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns with an average of 17.6 yards per catch. Jackson led the NFL in YPC four times and also has four rushing scores and four punt return touchdowns.

Jackson will now join a Ravens team averaging a paltry 205.7 passing yards per game (24th in the NFL) that could sorely use an injection of speed along the perimeter alongside Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.