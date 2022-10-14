DeSean Jackson Says He's Not Retired, Wants to Play for Eagles or Packers

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

DeSean Jackson isn't ready for retirement.

“Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said Thursday night during a live taping of the I Am Athlete podcast in Philadelphia.

Jackson added he would like to play for the Philadelphia Eagles or Green Bay Packers if he's signed by an NFL team. The 14-year veteran has spent eight seasons in two stints with the Eagles. He split the 2021 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, compiling 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

The speedster showed he still had consistent downfield burst, averaging 22.7 yards per reception, but he was largely used as a bit player in both stops at age 35.

Jackson went unsigned the entire offseason and did not appear to receive much interest on the free-agent market.

A return to Philadelphia would give the Eagles one of the fastest receiving corps in NFL history. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are two of the fastest wideouts in the sport already, and Jackson would add an interesting veteran dynamic with the two youngsters.

The Packers could seemingly use any possible help at receiver, with Aaron Rodgers struggling to find a new top target after Davante Adams' exit.