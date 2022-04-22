DeSean Jackson Considering Retirement; WR Open to Packers, Chiefs, Broncos, Browns

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson's NFL future is unclear.

Jackson told Ashley Nicole Moss of Sports Illustrated in an interview posted Thursday he's "not really sure" if he will play during the 2022 season and that he's open to retirement. But he did leave the door open and said he would play for a team with a solid quarterback situation, such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

Jackson added that he would feel satisfied with his career if he were to retire. He considers himself one of the best deep-threat receivers of all time, though he said he still has the goal of breaking Jerry Rice's record for most 50-yard touchdown receptions (36).

If Jackson doesn't hang up the cleats this year, he would be playing in his 15th season. He split 2021 between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, totaling just 20 catches for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.

The 35-year-old is best known for his big-play ability, as he's led the NFL in yards per catch four times. He was drafted in the second round in 2008 by the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he spent the first six years of his career. Jackson was selected to three Pro Bowls and was named second-team All-Pro once during his run in Philadelphia.

Jackson has also spent time with the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For his career, he has racked up 632 receptions for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns with an average of 17.6 yards per catch. He also reached the end zone four times on punt returns.