Miguel Cabrera Wasn't Upset by Yankees' Intentional Walk While 1 Hit Away from 3,000

Fans at Comerica Park were not happy with the New York Yankees' decision to intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera in the bottom of the eighth inning during Thursday's game, but the Detroit Tigers slugger wasn't bothered by the missed chance to get his 3,000th career hit.

"No, my on-base percentage went up," he said when asked if he was mad about it, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

Cabrera moved one step away from history by going 3-for-4 during Wednesday's contest, but he finished 0-for-3 with the one walk in Thursday's game.

Fortunately for the Tigers and their fans, manager Aaron Boone's decision to walk Cabrera proved costly. That's because Austin Meadows' two-run double in the very next at-bat provided the insurance runs Detroit had been looking for since it went up 1-0 in the third inning off a Robbie Grossman RBI double.

Those were the only runs in the game as the Tigers won 3-0 to salvage one of the three matchups in the series after dropping the first two.

Cabrera was the headliner coming into Thursday's game, but Tigers starter Michael Pineda and the bullpen stole the show by allowing seven hits with four strikeouts in nine shutout innings against a formidable Yankees lineup.

The two-time American League MVP and 11-time All-Star is 33rd on the all-time list with 2,999 hits and just one away from tying the legendary Roberto Clemente on the exclusive 3,000-hit list.

While Tigers fans voiced their displeasure with the walk, they can at least take solace knowing the team remains at home for a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies starting Friday. That means Cabrera should have plenty of opportunities over the weekend to accomplish the feat in front of his home fans.