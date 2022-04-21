Manchester United's Harry Maguire Receives Bomb Threat; Police Investigating

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Authorities in England are investigating a bomb threat against Manchester United star Harry Maguire.

"On Wednesday April 20, Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat at an address in the Wilmslow area," law enforcement said, per ESPN. "No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday April 21, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area."

The Red Devils are coming off a comprehensive 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in another setback in a frustrating season. With five matches to play, the club sits sixth in the league, three points behind Tottenham for the final UEFA Champions League qualification spot (Spurs have one game in hand).

Maguire is the United captain, and the Guardian's Jamie Jackson noted he "has been the subject of abuse from fans in stadiums and on social media regarding his form for United this season."

A spokesperson for Maguire said the veteran defender "will continue to prepare" for Manchester United's Premier League fixture against Arsenal on Saturday despite the recent threat.