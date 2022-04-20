Wooden Award Winner Oscar Tshiebwe to Return to Kentucky Next Season, Forgo NBA Draft

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kentucky's preparations for the 2022-23 season got a huge boost on Wednesday with the announcement that reigning Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe will return for his senior year.

Tshiebwe announced his decision on SportsCenter.

There have been rumblings that Tshiebwe would forego the 2022 draft to play out his final season of college eligibility.

The Athletic's Kyle Tucker reported on April 5 that the general consensus within the Kentucky program is "there's a very good chance" Tshiebwe returns because he "loves" being at the school and he could potentially "make a fortune" in name, image and likeness deals.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello noted Tshiebwe's status as a foreign student has "posed some issues in his ability to earn money," but it's not expected to be a problem going forward.

Tshiebwe was unlikely going to be a first-round pick in this year's draft if he had decided to declare. B/R's Jonathan Wasserman projected him to go No. 34 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in his most recent mock draft.

"Tshiebwe's limitations as a creator, shooter and athlete are obvious, but his offensive rebounding and constant activity feel translatable," Wasserman wrote. "And that may be enough in the second round for teams looking to add frontcourt toughness and energy."

Having Tshiebwe back for another season should have the Wildcats in the national championship picture. Head coach John Calipari has already received commitments from 5-star recruits Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace, per 247Sports.

Kentucky went 26-8 this season and earned the No. 2 seed in the East Region, but lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Saint Peter's.

Tshiebwe won every major National Player of the Year award during the 2021-22 season. He led the nation with 15.1 rebounds per game and averaged 17.4 points per game on 60.6 percent shooting from the field.