Nick Saban Says Alabama Players Have Made $1.7 Billion Playing in NFL Since 2007

While the transfer portal has dramatically reshaped the college football landscape, it might be worth it for some players to stay the course.

At least that is the case in Nick Saban's eyes when it comes to his powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide program.

"Somebody gave me a stat that our players have made $1.7 billion playing in the NFL since 2007," Saban said when discussing the portal, per Creg Stephenson of AL.com. "And all those guys didn't play when they were freshmen. They didn't all play when they were sophomores. They didn't even all play when they were juniors, but they all developed."

It should be noted the Crimson Tide have benefited from the portal with wide receiver Jameson Williams (Ohio State) and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (Tennessee) playing critical roles on last season's team and defensive back Eli Ricks (LSU), wide receiver Jermaine Burton (Georgia), offensive lineman Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech) joining the fold this offseason.

Still, there are plenty of examples of players who could have left Alabama but waited their turn behind others before shining when getting the chance. Quarterback Mac Jones, who now starts for the New England Patriots, is one such player who comes to mind after he started his career behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa.

Of course, most programs aren't loaded with the type of talent that Alabama is with second- and third-stringers who could start for most teams.

Still, stats like the one Saban shared will only help to bolster the Crimson Tide's recruiting, whether he is pursuing high school prospects or attempting to convince members of the current roster to resist the portal.