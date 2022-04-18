Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. Declares for 2022 NBA Draft, Will Hire Agent

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. announced Monday that he is entering the 2022 NBA draft and plans on hiring an agent:

Pippen is the son of Chicago Bulls legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and will begin the journey of attempting to live up to his father's legacy as a six-time champion who played alongside Michael Jordan during a decade of dominance in the 1990s.

The younger Pippen arrived at Vanderbilt as a 3-star prospect in the class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and wasted little time making an impact.

He was an SEC All-Freshman selection during his first season with the Commodores and was named to the All-SEC First Team in both his second and third campaigns while averaging better than 20 points a night.

Pippen posted 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from three-point range during his final collegiate season, although Vanderbilt fell short of the NCAA tournament during his entire time on campus.

It was hard to blame Pippen for the lack of overall team success considering he still put up such impressive numbers while drawing plenty of attention from opposing defenses, and the Commodores at least finished with a winning record this past season for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

Despite his scoring prowess and his famous name, Pippen may have his work cut out for him in the predraft process if he is going to be drafted.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman did not include the Vanderbilt product in his most recent two-round mock draft.