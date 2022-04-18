X

    Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Announce Death of Their Baby Boy

    Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

    Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, announced the death of their baby son Monday. 

    Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano

    <a href="https://t.co/vRNVCoegOW">pic.twitter.com/vRNVCoegOW</a>

    Ronaldo announced in October that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins. 

    Ronaldo has five children—11-year-old Cristiano Jr., four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, four-year-old Alana Martina and his newborn baby girl. 

    On April 3, he posted an image of Rodriguez and his children on Instagram with the caption, "Family is everything."

    Manchester United and Ronaldo's teammate, Marcus Rashford, expressed their condolences to Ronaldo on Twitter:

    Manchester United @ManUtd

    Your pain is our pain, <a href="https://twitter.com/Cristiano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cristiano</a> 💔<br><br>Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time. <a href="https://t.co/24oyEV8CQi">https://t.co/24oyEV8CQi</a>

    Marcus Rashford MBE @MarcusRashford

    Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother ♥️ I’m so sorry

    The 37-year-old, who spent six years with Manchester United between the 2003-04 and 2008-09 seasons, returned to the Premier League club this season after stints with Real Madrid (2009-10 to 2017-18) and Juventus (2018-19 to 2021-22). 

    The five-time Ballon d'Or winner and five-time Champions League winner has scored 15 goals and added three assists for United in 26 Premier League games (23 starts) this season. 

