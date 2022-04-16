C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's TD Connection Highlights Ohio State's Spring Game

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State used Saturday's spring game to honor former Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died last weekend after being struck by a truck in South Florida.

C.J. Stroud, OSU's current QB, wore a Haskins jersey on the field to open the exhibition:

The program also painted his initials on the 7-yard line:

Haskins was a member of the Buckeyes from 2016 through 2018 before being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

As for the game itself, Team Scarlet (offense) scored a 34-26 victory over Team Gray (defense).

Stroud, who heads toward the 2022 season as one of the nation's top Heisman Trophy contenders, completed 14 of his 22 throws for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Here's a look at some of the spring game's other standout performers:

QB Kyle McCord: 14 of 20 for 129 yards, 1 TD

QB Devin Brown: 11 of 24 for 141 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

RB Miyan Williams: 15 carries for 101 yards

RB Evan Pryor: 9 carries for 62 yards, 1 TD; 4 catches for 44 yards

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 2 catches for 38 yards, 1 TD

TE Joe Royer: 2 catches for 37 yards, 1 TD

DL Noah Potter: 6 tackles, 2 sacks

DL J.T. Tuimoloau: 4 tackles, 2 sacks

LB Tommy Eichenberg: 10 tackles

DB Cameron Kittle: 4 tackles, 1 interception

It's easy to see why Ohio State opened the year second in ESPN's Football Power Index preseason rankings behind only Alabama. The amount of talent throughout all aspects of the offense will give a lot of teams trouble.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

OSU head coach Ryan Day said Thursday the spring showcase was mostly important for getting underclassmen in the flow of the college game.

"We have a lot of young guys who need to go out there and play football," Day told reporters.

After the offense dominated the early portion of the proceedings, the defense did start making some more consistent stops, beginning about midway through the second quarter, and that carried into a highly competitive second half.

One negative from an otherwise encouraging game was a potential injury to linebacker Mitchell Melton, who limped off the field late in the second quarter. Melton missed the entire 2021 season because of injury.

Ohio State will open the regular season Sept. 3 when it welcomes Notre Dame to The Horseshoe for a high-profile Week 1 game.